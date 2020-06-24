All apartments in Yorba Linda
4572 Loganlinda Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:33 PM

4572 Loganlinda Drive

4572 Loganlinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4572 Loganlinda Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic single story beauty with great curb appeal in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to Elementary and only blocks away from the New Yorba Linda Downtown Entertainment Center. Enter into the foyer & the open living room w/ a large picture window anchored by a floor to ceiling brick fireplace perfect for the cold and rainy days. Enjoy a large remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters,beautiful white cabinetry,2 Lazy Susans,4 burner GE range w/ matching microwave & 2 large pantries, opening to a spacious family dining room w/ lighted ceiling fan. Four spacious bedrooms one of which is the Spacious Master w/ attached bath that’s been remodeled w/ recessed lighting,newer vanity,tile shower walls with designer insets,smooth pebble flooring & newer handheld shower head. Master even has built-in office space with drawers & desk computer hutch.Hallway bath, remodeled as well, is a full bath, newer light fixtures & shower over tub w/ glass sliders. The entire flooring has been replaced with a modern style laminate and all ceilings are scraped. Spacious covered patio with raised brick planters with roses, built-in brick barbecue and multiple citrus trees. Newer roof w/rain gutters,newer roll-up garage door & freshly painted front door.Newer HVAC system & electrical panel. A real Gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4572 Loganlinda Drive have any available units?
4572 Loganlinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4572 Loganlinda Drive have?
Some of 4572 Loganlinda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4572 Loganlinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4572 Loganlinda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4572 Loganlinda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4572 Loganlinda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4572 Loganlinda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4572 Loganlinda Drive offers parking.
Does 4572 Loganlinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4572 Loganlinda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4572 Loganlinda Drive have a pool?
No, 4572 Loganlinda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4572 Loganlinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 4572 Loganlinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4572 Loganlinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4572 Loganlinda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4572 Loganlinda Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4572 Loganlinda Drive has units with air conditioning.
