4572 Loganlinda Drive

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic single story beauty with great curb appeal in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to Elementary and only blocks away from the New Yorba Linda Downtown Entertainment Center. Enter into the foyer & the open living room w/ a large picture window anchored by a floor to ceiling brick fireplace perfect for the cold and rainy days. Enjoy a large remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters,beautiful white cabinetry,2 Lazy Susans,4 burner GE range w/ matching microwave & 2 large pantries, opening to a spacious family dining room w/ lighted ceiling fan. Four spacious bedrooms one of which is the Spacious Master w/ attached bath that’s been remodeled w/ recessed lighting,newer vanity,tile shower walls with designer insets,smooth pebble flooring & newer handheld shower head. Master even has built-in office space with drawers & desk computer hutch.Hallway bath, remodeled as well, is a full bath, newer light fixtures & shower over tub w/ glass sliders. The entire flooring has been replaced with a modern style laminate and all ceilings are scraped. Spacious covered patio with raised brick planters with roses, built-in brick barbecue and multiple citrus trees. Newer roof w/rain gutters,newer roll-up garage door & freshly painted front door.Newer HVAC system & electrical panel. A real Gem!