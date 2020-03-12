4334 Via De Los Robles

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

In the heart of Yorba Linda, within walking distance to all 3 highly rated Placentia Yorba Linda schools, including Yorba Linda High, is this single level single family home, on a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood. Walk into the light and bright open floor plan with large living, dining and kitchen area. Easy to maintain tile flooring throughout the open floor plan and hall. New dual pane windows and slider. All 3 bedrooms have new wood laminate flooring. Entire interior freshly painted with custom designed neutral colors. Large fenced backyard to play games, covered patio to relax under and mature trees for shade. Roomy 2 car garage with automatic door, also has washer and dryer hook-up. Large driveway for additional parking. Walking distance to the park and play ground, shopping, restaurants and schools. Welcome to the 'Land of Gracious Living'.