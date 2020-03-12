All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4334 Via De Los Robles.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4334 Via De Los Robles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4334 Via De Los Robles

4334 via De Los Robles · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4334 via De Los Robles, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
In the heart of Yorba Linda, within walking distance to all 3 highly rated Placentia Yorba Linda schools, including Yorba Linda High, is this single level single family home, on a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood. Walk into the light and bright open floor plan with large living, dining and kitchen area. Easy to maintain tile flooring throughout the open floor plan and hall. New dual pane windows and slider. All 3 bedrooms have new wood laminate flooring. Entire interior freshly painted with custom designed neutral colors. Large fenced backyard to play games, covered patio to relax under and mature trees for shade. Roomy 2 car garage with automatic door, also has washer and dryer hook-up. Large driveway for additional parking. Walking distance to the park and play ground, shopping, restaurants and schools. Welcome to the 'Land of Gracious Living'.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 Via De Los Robles have any available units?
4334 Via De Los Robles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4334 Via De Los Robles have?
Some of 4334 Via De Los Robles's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 Via De Los Robles currently offering any rent specials?
4334 Via De Los Robles isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 Via De Los Robles pet-friendly?
No, 4334 Via De Los Robles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4334 Via De Los Robles offer parking?
Yes, 4334 Via De Los Robles does offer parking.
Does 4334 Via De Los Robles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 Via De Los Robles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 Via De Los Robles have a pool?
No, 4334 Via De Los Robles does not have a pool.
Does 4334 Via De Los Robles have accessible units?
No, 4334 Via De Los Robles does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 Via De Los Robles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4334 Via De Los Robles has units with dishwashers.
Does 4334 Via De Los Robles have units with air conditioning?
No, 4334 Via De Los Robles does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles