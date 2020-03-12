4117 Temhurst Court

Amenities

In the highly coveted community of Vista Del Verde,this exquisite Foxfield estate is a contemporary masterpiece.From the foyer,the spacious main floor bedroom & bath are to your right & a lovely living room with custom fireplace is just beyond.To your left is the formal dining room with soaring ceiling & a butler’s closet,with a secluded atrium directly across providing a quiet retreat.The back of the home is filled with an enormous family room & gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops,including a large waterfall island with breakfast bar,glass subway tile back splash & Fulgor gas range with Zephyr range hood.Plenty of large windows let you enjoy the lovely yard & gorgeous view while indoors,& an expansive covered patio lets you extend your living area outdoors.A big grassy yard with 2 water features enhance your enjoyment of the lovely city light view that extends all the way to Catalina Island.Upstairs,just outside the master suite is a library alcove with Juliet balcony overlooking the first floor,& the spacious suite has a breathtaking view & a private deck to maximize your enjoyment of it.There’s an enormous private bath with a freestanding slipper tub,2 vanities plus a make-up desk,2 walk-in closets,a walk-in shower & privacy commode.The secondary bedroom wing has a large library/study with balcony & computer alcove,2 en-suite bedrooms with ample closet space,walk-in linen closet & laundry room with sink & storage cabinets.