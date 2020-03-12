All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4117 Temhurst Court

4117 Temhurst Court · No Longer Available
Location

4117 Temhurst Court, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
In the highly coveted community of Vista Del Verde,this exquisite Foxfield estate is a contemporary masterpiece.From the foyer,the spacious main floor bedroom & bath are to your right & a lovely living room with custom fireplace is just beyond.To your left is the formal dining room with soaring ceiling & a butler’s closet,with a secluded atrium directly across providing a quiet retreat.The back of the home is filled with an enormous family room & gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops,including a large waterfall island with breakfast bar,glass subway tile back splash & Fulgor gas range with Zephyr range hood.Plenty of large windows let you enjoy the lovely yard & gorgeous view while indoors,& an expansive covered patio lets you extend your living area outdoors.A big grassy yard with 2 water features enhance your enjoyment of the lovely city light view that extends all the way to Catalina Island.Upstairs,just outside the master suite is a library alcove with Juliet balcony overlooking the first floor,& the spacious suite has a breathtaking view & a private deck to maximize your enjoyment of it.There’s an enormous private bath with a freestanding slipper tub,2 vanities plus a make-up desk,2 walk-in closets,a walk-in shower & privacy commode.The secondary bedroom wing has a large library/study with balcony & computer alcove,2 en-suite bedrooms with ample closet space,walk-in linen closet & laundry room with sink & storage cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Temhurst Court have any available units?
4117 Temhurst Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4117 Temhurst Court have?
Some of 4117 Temhurst Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Temhurst Court currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Temhurst Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Temhurst Court pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Temhurst Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4117 Temhurst Court offer parking?
No, 4117 Temhurst Court does not offer parking.
Does 4117 Temhurst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Temhurst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Temhurst Court have a pool?
No, 4117 Temhurst Court does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Temhurst Court have accessible units?
No, 4117 Temhurst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Temhurst Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Temhurst Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 Temhurst Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4117 Temhurst Court does not have units with air conditioning.
