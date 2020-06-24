All apartments in Yorba Linda
3906 Galway Bay Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:10 PM

3906 Galway Bay Road

3906 Galway Bay Road · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Galway Bay Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
This Beautiful 2010-built, MBK home is located at Greenbrier within the golf community of Vista Del Verde. This home features stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in butler's pantry. Bedroom and bathroom located downstairs.
Close to Chino Hills State Park, Black Gold Golf Club, and also conveniently located to Nearby Shopping, Dining, Restaurants, Parks, Walking-Hiking & Trails. Don’t Miss Out!
House presented “As-Is” condition on move in day.
Appliance repairs/replacements are not covered. Excellent curb appeal.
Features:
(1) First floor bedroom with attached bath
(2) Walnut hardwood flooring in first floor
(3) Extra large living room with breakfast nook in first floor
(4) Open-concept kitchen with butler's pantry and walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances
(5) Master bedroom with large lounge area and walk-in closet
(6) Large den and entertainment area in second floor
(7) Second floor laundry with washer and dryer.
Email for questions:
susan@socalpropertymanagement.com
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1508947
Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Galway Bay Road have any available units?
3906 Galway Bay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 3906 Galway Bay Road have?
Some of 3906 Galway Bay Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Galway Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Galway Bay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Galway Bay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Galway Bay Road is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Galway Bay Road offer parking?
No, 3906 Galway Bay Road does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Galway Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 Galway Bay Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Galway Bay Road have a pool?
No, 3906 Galway Bay Road does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Galway Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 3906 Galway Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Galway Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Galway Bay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Galway Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 Galway Bay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
