3906 Galway Bay Road

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

This Beautiful 2010-built, MBK home is located at Greenbrier within the golf community of Vista Del Verde. This home features stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in butler's pantry. Bedroom and bathroom located downstairs.

Close to Chino Hills State Park, Black Gold Golf Club, and also conveniently located to Nearby Shopping, Dining, Restaurants, Parks, Walking-Hiking & Trails. Don’t Miss Out!

House presented “As-Is” condition on move in day.

Appliance repairs/replacements are not covered. Excellent curb appeal.

Features:

(1) First floor bedroom with attached bath

(2) Walnut hardwood flooring in first floor

(3) Extra large living room with breakfast nook in first floor

(4) Open-concept kitchen with butler's pantry and walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances

(5) Master bedroom with large lounge area and walk-in closet

(6) Large den and entertainment area in second floor

(7) Second floor laundry with washer and dryer.

Email for questions:

susan@socalpropertymanagement.com

To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1508947

Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.