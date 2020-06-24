3906 Galway Bay Road

Amenities
This Beautiful 2010-built, MBK home is located at Greenbrier within the golf community of Vista Del Verde. This home features stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in butler's pantry. Bedroom and bathroom located downstairs.
Close to Chino Hills State Park, Black Gold Golf Club, and also conveniently located to Nearby Shopping, Dining, Restaurants, Parks, Walking-Hiking & Trails. Don’t Miss Out!
House presented “As-Is” condition on move in day.
Appliance repairs/replacements are not covered. Excellent curb appeal.
Features:
(1) First floor bedroom with attached bath
(2) Walnut hardwood flooring in first floor
(3) Extra large living room with breakfast nook in first floor
(4) Open-concept kitchen with butler's pantry and walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances
(5) Master bedroom with large lounge area and walk-in closet
(6) Large den and entertainment area in second floor
(7) Second floor laundry with washer and dryer.
Email for questions:
susan@socalpropertymanagement.com
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1508947
Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.