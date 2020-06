Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

GORGEOUS ROOM FOR RENT IN PRESTIGIOUS VISTA DEL VERDE. LARGE KITCHEN, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE HOUSE, THE HOME IS ON THE SECOND FLOOR. THERE IS A LARGE BACKYARD, YOU CAN USE THE POOL, WITH BBQ, BUT HEATING IS NOT INCUDED IN RENT.

THIS ROOOM IS FULLY FURNISHED AND THERE IS A PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE CITY LIGHTS.