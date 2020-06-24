All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 23972 Old Pomegranate Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
23972 Old Pomegranate Road
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

23972 Old Pomegranate Road

23972 Old Pomegranate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

23972 Old Pomegranate Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Wonderful Single Story in the gated community of "Legacy" in Bryant Ranch. Single story home is located on a cul-de-sac and has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Enter to a Light and bright interior with high ceilings that has formal living and dining area. The large kitchen is open to a large den with a nice fireplace. There is plenty of eating room off the counter and room for a small dining table. The yard is fully landscaped with a bbq island, covered patio and small rock fountain. This is a wonderful home! There are walking trails directly behind the gated community. Award winning Placentia/Yorba Linda Schools. Call the district to inquire about the Academy programs in the High Schools. Quick and easy access to the 91 fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23972 Old Pomegranate Road have any available units?
23972 Old Pomegranate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 23972 Old Pomegranate Road have?
Some of 23972 Old Pomegranate Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23972 Old Pomegranate Road currently offering any rent specials?
23972 Old Pomegranate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23972 Old Pomegranate Road pet-friendly?
No, 23972 Old Pomegranate Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 23972 Old Pomegranate Road offer parking?
No, 23972 Old Pomegranate Road does not offer parking.
Does 23972 Old Pomegranate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23972 Old Pomegranate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23972 Old Pomegranate Road have a pool?
No, 23972 Old Pomegranate Road does not have a pool.
Does 23972 Old Pomegranate Road have accessible units?
No, 23972 Old Pomegranate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23972 Old Pomegranate Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23972 Old Pomegranate Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23972 Old Pomegranate Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23972 Old Pomegranate Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles