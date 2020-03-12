21740 Allonby Circle

Amenities

BETTER THAN A MODEL! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath home located within the Yorba Linda high school boundaries. This gorgeous home has been remodeled throughout! Light and bright formal living with cathedral ceiling, dining room overlooking the backyard. Gourmet kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, new cooktop, and double oven. Freshly painted inside and outside, new flooring. Spacious master suite with high ceilings and beautifully remodeled master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Slider from family room leading to the huge back yard! Great location, the property is located on a cul-de-sac near shopping centers and 91 and 241 FWY. Award-winning schools: Elementary and Junior High School are Travis Ranch and Yorba Linda High. Pets allowed!