All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 21740 Allonby Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
21740 Allonby Circle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

21740 Allonby Circle

21740 Allonby Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

21740 Allonby Circle, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BETTER THAN A MODEL! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath home located within the Yorba Linda high school boundaries. This gorgeous home has been remodeled throughout! Light and bright formal living with cathedral ceiling, dining room overlooking the backyard. Gourmet kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, new cooktop, and double oven. Freshly painted inside and outside, new flooring. Spacious master suite with high ceilings and beautifully remodeled master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Slider from family room leading to the huge back yard! Great location, the property is located on a cul-de-sac near shopping centers and 91 and 241 FWY. Award-winning schools: Elementary and Junior High School are Travis Ranch and Yorba Linda High. Pets allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21740 Allonby Circle have any available units?
21740 Allonby Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 21740 Allonby Circle have?
Some of 21740 Allonby Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21740 Allonby Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21740 Allonby Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21740 Allonby Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 21740 Allonby Circle is pet friendly.
Does 21740 Allonby Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21740 Allonby Circle offers parking.
Does 21740 Allonby Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21740 Allonby Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21740 Allonby Circle have a pool?
No, 21740 Allonby Circle does not have a pool.
Does 21740 Allonby Circle have accessible units?
No, 21740 Allonby Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21740 Allonby Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 21740 Allonby Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21740 Allonby Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21740 Allonby Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles