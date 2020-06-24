All apartments in Yorba Linda
20504 Sudbury Court

20504 Sunbury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20504 Sunbury Circle, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
East Lake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous and meticulously maintained, this executive estate was built by Toll Brothers in 2005 and sits on a sprawling .4-acre corner lot showcasing the Carlsbad model, one of the largest floor plans with about 5,632 square feet of living space on two levels. Dramatic dual sweeping staircases descend down the round foyer creating a grand first impression as you enter the double door entrance. The interior is adorned with beautiful marble flooring, high ceilings, art niches with custom lighting, plantation shutters, and decorative crown molding. Oversized dual pane windows welcome an abundance of natural light into the generous-sized rooms. A formal dining room features an elegant coffered ceiling and rear-facing bay window and convenient nearby butlers pantry with wet bar, beverage refrigerator, and cabinetry with glass paneled doors. The adjacent formal living room features a gas fireplace with wood mantel and stately column detailing. Roll open the sliding glass doors to easily extend this entertaining space out of doors and onto the covered patios. So much room for large gatherings and multiple cooks, the well-appointed kitchen is filled with everything you need from the travertine floors accented with marble tiles to the GE Monogram stainless appliances. Wrapping around the large island/breakfast bar are granite counters enhanced by a decorative tumbled stone backsplash and an abundance of richly stained cabinetry in addition to a walk-in pantry. There are 3 ovens including dual built-in wall ovens and a range with a convenient warming rack, six-burners and grill, a built-in microwave and refrigerator, and dishwasher. Keep an eye on the fun and activity from the kitchen that is open to the adjacent casual dining area and large family room with fireplace and built-in media cabinetry. Large sliding glass doors open onto the patios and backyard.

There are 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including a main level guest bedroom with full en suite bathroom. 5 bedrooms exte

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20504 Sudbury Court have any available units?
20504 Sudbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20504 Sudbury Court have?
Some of 20504 Sudbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20504 Sudbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
20504 Sudbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20504 Sudbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 20504 Sudbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20504 Sudbury Court offer parking?
No, 20504 Sudbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 20504 Sudbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20504 Sudbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20504 Sudbury Court have a pool?
No, 20504 Sudbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 20504 Sudbury Court have accessible units?
No, 20504 Sudbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20504 Sudbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20504 Sudbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20504 Sudbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20504 Sudbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.
