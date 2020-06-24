20504 Sudbury Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Gorgeous and meticulously maintained, this executive estate was built by Toll Brothers in 2005 and sits on a sprawling .4-acre corner lot showcasing the Carlsbad model, one of the largest floor plans with about 5,632 square feet of living space on two levels. Dramatic dual sweeping staircases descend down the round foyer creating a grand first impression as you enter the double door entrance. The interior is adorned with beautiful marble flooring, high ceilings, art niches with custom lighting, plantation shutters, and decorative crown molding. Oversized dual pane windows welcome an abundance of natural light into the generous-sized rooms. A formal dining room features an elegant coffered ceiling and rear-facing bay window and convenient nearby butlers pantry with wet bar, beverage refrigerator, and cabinetry with glass paneled doors. The adjacent formal living room features a gas fireplace with wood mantel and stately column detailing. Roll open the sliding glass doors to easily extend this entertaining space out of doors and onto the covered patios. So much room for large gatherings and multiple cooks, the well-appointed kitchen is filled with everything you need from the travertine floors accented with marble tiles to the GE Monogram stainless appliances. Wrapping around the large island/breakfast bar are granite counters enhanced by a decorative tumbled stone backsplash and an abundance of richly stained cabinetry in addition to a walk-in pantry. There are 3 ovens including dual built-in wall ovens and a range with a convenient warming rack, six-burners and grill, a built-in microwave and refrigerator, and dishwasher. Keep an eye on the fun and activity from the kitchen that is open to the adjacent casual dining area and large family room with fireplace and built-in media cabinetry. Large sliding glass doors open onto the patios and backyard.



There are 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including a main level guest bedroom with full en suite bathroom. 5 bedrooms exte