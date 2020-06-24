20465 Via Canarias

Amenities

Gorgeous East Lake Village 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. (one bedroom and 3/4 bath down stairs ). Spacious living room with high ceiling, Formal dinning room, Family room with fireplace and marble floor. Nicely landscaped back yard with BBQ for entertaining, Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast nook. Upstairs has large master suite with city view deck and 2 nice-size bedrooms, Hugh bonus room can be used as home office or game room. Location features community lake, boating, 4 pools, spas, GYM , club house, tennis, baseball, Awarding Winning Schools !