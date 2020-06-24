All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

20465 Via Canarias

20465 via Canarias · No Longer Available
Location

20465 via Canarias, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
East Lake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Gorgeous East Lake Village 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. (one bedroom and 3/4 bath down stairs ). Spacious living room with high ceiling, Formal dinning room, Family room with fireplace and marble floor. Nicely landscaped back yard with BBQ for entertaining, Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast nook. Upstairs has large master suite with city view deck and 2 nice-size bedrooms, Hugh bonus room can be used as home office or game room. Location features community lake, boating, 4 pools, spas, GYM , club house, tennis, baseball, Awarding Winning Schools !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20465 Via Canarias have any available units?
20465 Via Canarias doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20465 Via Canarias have?
Some of 20465 Via Canarias's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20465 Via Canarias currently offering any rent specials?
20465 Via Canarias is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20465 Via Canarias pet-friendly?
No, 20465 Via Canarias is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20465 Via Canarias offer parking?
No, 20465 Via Canarias does not offer parking.
Does 20465 Via Canarias have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20465 Via Canarias does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20465 Via Canarias have a pool?
Yes, 20465 Via Canarias has a pool.
Does 20465 Via Canarias have accessible units?
No, 20465 Via Canarias does not have accessible units.
Does 20465 Via Canarias have units with dishwashers?
No, 20465 Via Canarias does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20465 Via Canarias have units with air conditioning?
No, 20465 Via Canarias does not have units with air conditioning.
