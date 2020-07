Amenities

This gorgeous Yorba Linda home located in a quiet Cul-de-sac street. The home has beautiful floor plan. It is bright and light with beautiful wood floor, recessed lighting and new interior paint. A new tile floors in the entry way and bathrooms. The house has specious 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths. Upgrade new carpet will be completed installed before Tenant move-in. You can enjoy the East Lake HOA facilities that included gym, clubhouse, pools, etc.