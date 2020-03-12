All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:47 PM

20373 Fallen Oak Lane

20373 Fallen Oak Ln · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20373 Fallen Oak Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1179 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Beautifully Upgraded Fairmont Hills home with ideal tranquil location. Flowing and spacious two story floorplan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. Updated kitchen is complete with granite counters, stainless appliances (dishwasher and brand new gas range), built-in microwave, recessed lighting, eating area and abundant cabinetry. Two car attached garage. Convenient indoor laundry room and downstairs ½ bath. Master suite features newly remodeled walk-in shower and dual closets. Secondary bath also newly remodeled, with tub / shower combo. Brand new carpeting, neutral paint tones, wood flooring and ceiling fans. Private patio area. Fairmont Hill amenities include two pools, spa and sand volleyball court. Easy access to shopping, restaurants and freeways. Placentia / Yorba Linda school district. Pristine and Move-In Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20373 Fallen Oak Lane have any available units?
20373 Fallen Oak Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20373 Fallen Oak Lane have?
Some of 20373 Fallen Oak Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20373 Fallen Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20373 Fallen Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20373 Fallen Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20373 Fallen Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20373 Fallen Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20373 Fallen Oak Lane does offer parking.
Does 20373 Fallen Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20373 Fallen Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20373 Fallen Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20373 Fallen Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 20373 Fallen Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 20373 Fallen Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20373 Fallen Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20373 Fallen Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20373 Fallen Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20373 Fallen Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
