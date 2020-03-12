20373 Fallen Oak Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Beautifully Upgraded Fairmont Hills home with ideal tranquil location. Flowing and spacious two story floorplan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. Updated kitchen is complete with granite counters, stainless appliances (dishwasher and brand new gas range), built-in microwave, recessed lighting, eating area and abundant cabinetry. Two car attached garage. Convenient indoor laundry room and downstairs ½ bath. Master suite features newly remodeled walk-in shower and dual closets. Secondary bath also newly remodeled, with tub / shower combo. Brand new carpeting, neutral paint tones, wood flooring and ceiling fans. Private patio area. Fairmont Hill amenities include two pools, spa and sand volleyball court. Easy access to shopping, restaurants and freeways. Placentia / Yorba Linda school district. Pristine and Move-In Ready!