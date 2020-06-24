20173 Waverly Glen St

Amenities

MOVE IN READY: Upgraded Two Story 2Bd 1.5Ba Townhouse in Yorba Linda! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Y7oqxmHxy6h&brand=0



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour:

https://youtu.be/7wl7BgZyI78



You must come see this upgraded two story 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage in the Fairmont Hill community of Yorba Linda! First floor features spacious living room that flows into the dining area. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, brand new stainless steel stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room off the garage. Both bedrooms upstairs along with full bathroom. New paint throughout and new flooring upstairs! Other features include: Central AC/Heat, private patio, community pools, spas, basketball court, and much more. It comes with an assigned parking space right by the unit as well. The community offers lots of tranquil walkways, green belts and great hilltop views. Convenient location, short distance to shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply Today!



FREE SPECTRUM INTERNET/CABLE



Submit on pets.



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com



