Yorba Linda, CA
20173 Waverly Glen St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

20173 Waverly Glen St

20173 Waverly Glen Street · No Longer Available
Location

20173 Waverly Glen Street, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
MOVE IN READY: Upgraded Two Story 2Bd 1.5Ba Townhouse in Yorba Linda! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Y7oqxmHxy6h&brand=0

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour:
https://youtu.be/7wl7BgZyI78

You must come see this upgraded two story 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage in the Fairmont Hill community of Yorba Linda! First floor features spacious living room that flows into the dining area. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, brand new stainless steel stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room off the garage. Both bedrooms upstairs along with full bathroom. New paint throughout and new flooring upstairs! Other features include: Central AC/Heat, private patio, community pools, spas, basketball court, and much more. It comes with an assigned parking space right by the unit as well. The community offers lots of tranquil walkways, green belts and great hilltop views. Convenient location, short distance to shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply Today!

FREE SPECTRUM INTERNET/CABLE

Submit on pets.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5763457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20173 Waverly Glen St have any available units?
20173 Waverly Glen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20173 Waverly Glen St have?
Some of 20173 Waverly Glen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20173 Waverly Glen St currently offering any rent specials?
20173 Waverly Glen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20173 Waverly Glen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20173 Waverly Glen St is pet friendly.
Does 20173 Waverly Glen St offer parking?
Yes, 20173 Waverly Glen St offers parking.
Does 20173 Waverly Glen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20173 Waverly Glen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20173 Waverly Glen St have a pool?
Yes, 20173 Waverly Glen St has a pool.
Does 20173 Waverly Glen St have accessible units?
No, 20173 Waverly Glen St does not have accessible units.
Does 20173 Waverly Glen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20173 Waverly Glen St has units with dishwashers.
Does 20173 Waverly Glen St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20173 Waverly Glen St has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
