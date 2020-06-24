19916 Meleto Court

Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous DETACHED home (no connected wall, no one above, no one blow) located in the heart of Yorba Linda in the community of Villaggio surrounded by million dollar homes. This detached home built in 2009 on a corner with large back yard and storage room. It offers three up-stairs bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a powder room on the main floor for your guest. This open floor plan includes a spacious kitchen featuring granite counter-tops, customs back splash, sleek stainless steel appliances, and build-in refrigerator. Laundry room and water softener system are on the main floor. You will enjoy the center island/ breakfast bar with large work space. Upstairs master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet.



The community offers swimming pool, hot top, parks, recreation center with top ranked school district. Yorba Linda High School just 0.25 miles, and a short distance to award winning k-8 and Yorba Linda High school. Shopping center just steps away.