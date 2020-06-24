All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 19916 Meleto Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
19916 Meleto Court
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

19916 Meleto Court

19916 Meleto Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19916 Meleto Court, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Welcome to this gorgeous DETACHED home (no connected wall, no one above, no one blow) located in the heart of Yorba Linda in the community of Villaggio surrounded by million dollar homes. This detached home built in 2009 on a corner with large back yard and storage room. It offers three up-stairs bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a powder room on the main floor for your guest. This open floor plan includes a spacious kitchen featuring granite counter-tops, customs back splash, sleek stainless steel appliances, and build-in refrigerator. Laundry room and water softener system are on the main floor. You will enjoy the center island/ breakfast bar with large work space. Upstairs master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet.

The community offers swimming pool, hot top, parks, recreation center with top ranked school district. Yorba Linda High School just 0.25 miles, and a short distance to award winning k-8 and Yorba Linda High school. Shopping center just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19916 Meleto Court have any available units?
19916 Meleto Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19916 Meleto Court have?
Some of 19916 Meleto Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19916 Meleto Court currently offering any rent specials?
19916 Meleto Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19916 Meleto Court pet-friendly?
No, 19916 Meleto Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 19916 Meleto Court offer parking?
No, 19916 Meleto Court does not offer parking.
Does 19916 Meleto Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19916 Meleto Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19916 Meleto Court have a pool?
Yes, 19916 Meleto Court has a pool.
Does 19916 Meleto Court have accessible units?
No, 19916 Meleto Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19916 Meleto Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19916 Meleto Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19916 Meleto Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19916 Meleto Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYorba Linda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yorba Linda 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles