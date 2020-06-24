All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:29 AM

19367 Via De La Cielo

19367 Via De La Cielo · No Longer Available
Location

19367 Via De La Cielo, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Newer custom estate with resort-like grounds and amenities! Situated on a cul-de-sac with city light views, this nearly 6,700 SF residence features 6 bedrooms, 7 baths and a private 1-bedroom guest apartment all with top-of-the-line finishes. A double door entry welcomes you into the spacious foyer detailed with wainscoting, hardwood floors and 2-story ceilings. An elegant dining room with adjacent butlers pantry opens to the rear yard. Open to the family room is the chefs island kitchen with Thermador appliances, breakfast nook and dining ell. Be delighted by the family room bi-fold doors creating indoor-outdoor living. The sweeping staircase ushers you upstairs to the master retreat with workout nook, reading room, and spa-like bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower. 2 en-suite bedrooms with seating lounge, a secondary bedroom, a theater and game room with kitchen, and laundry room complete the 2nd level. Step outside to the rock scape pool with Baja bench, bridge, waterfall, and spa. Show off your culinary skills in the BBQ center, lounge on the decks or dine al fresco in the loggia with fireplace. A backyard for entertainment and sports enthusiasts alike where you can play a game of horseshoes, Bocce, best score on the putting green or basketball. This estate offers generous parking with oversize garaging for 3 and RV parking. The home has been completed with all the modern amenities and hard wire throughout for smart system and control room that runs the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19367 Via De La Cielo have any available units?
19367 Via De La Cielo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19367 Via De La Cielo have?
Some of 19367 Via De La Cielo's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19367 Via De La Cielo currently offering any rent specials?
19367 Via De La Cielo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19367 Via De La Cielo pet-friendly?
No, 19367 Via De La Cielo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 19367 Via De La Cielo offer parking?
Yes, 19367 Via De La Cielo offers parking.
Does 19367 Via De La Cielo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19367 Via De La Cielo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19367 Via De La Cielo have a pool?
Yes, 19367 Via De La Cielo has a pool.
Does 19367 Via De La Cielo have accessible units?
No, 19367 Via De La Cielo does not have accessible units.
Does 19367 Via De La Cielo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19367 Via De La Cielo has units with dishwashers.
Does 19367 Via De La Cielo have units with air conditioning?
No, 19367 Via De La Cielo does not have units with air conditioning.
