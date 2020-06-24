19367 Via De La Cielo

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub media room

Newer custom estate with resort-like grounds and amenities! Situated on a cul-de-sac with city light views, this nearly 6,700 SF residence features 6 bedrooms, 7 baths and a private 1-bedroom guest apartment all with top-of-the-line finishes. A double door entry welcomes you into the spacious foyer detailed with wainscoting, hardwood floors and 2-story ceilings. An elegant dining room with adjacent butlers pantry opens to the rear yard. Open to the family room is the chefs island kitchen with Thermador appliances, breakfast nook and dining ell. Be delighted by the family room bi-fold doors creating indoor-outdoor living. The sweeping staircase ushers you upstairs to the master retreat with workout nook, reading room, and spa-like bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower. 2 en-suite bedrooms with seating lounge, a secondary bedroom, a theater and game room with kitchen, and laundry room complete the 2nd level. Step outside to the rock scape pool with Baja bench, bridge, waterfall, and spa. Show off your culinary skills in the BBQ center, lounge on the decks or dine al fresco in the loggia with fireplace. A backyard for entertainment and sports enthusiasts alike where you can play a game of horseshoes, Bocce, best score on the putting green or basketball. This estate offers generous parking with oversize garaging for 3 and RV parking. The home has been completed with all the modern amenities and hard wire throughout for smart system and control room that runs the property.