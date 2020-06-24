18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub yoga

Beautiful Panoramic Views from Executive-Quality Newer-Built Home in The Palisades! Look Out to City Lights, Sunsets & Disneyland Fireworks from Your Living Room, Dining Room & Master Suite!! Highly Upgraded 2,453-SqFt Townhome Built in 2013 Offers 3 Bedrooms + Office/Den & 3.5 Bathrooms - Upgrades Throughout Include Handsome Hardwood Flooring, Crown Moldings, Surround Sound Speakers, Recessed Lighting & More - Open Concept Main Floor Features Chef's Kitchen with Oversized Center Island, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room with Fireplace & Custom Built-Ins, Dining Room & Balcony with Breathtaking Views - Upstairs is Master Suite with Big Walk-In Closet with Custom Organizers - Master Bathroom Offers Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub & Shower - Also Upstairs a Large Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Full Bathroom & Laundry Room - Lower Level of Home has a Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Living Area & Office/Den with Closet .... Also Access to Backyard Patio Area - Attached 2-Car Garage with Epoxy-Coated Flooring, Built-In Cabinets & Storage Racks - Enjoy Resort-Style Community Pool, Spa, Gym, Yoga Room & Tot Lot Playground - Prestigious Master-Planned Vista Del Verde Golf Community is Surrounded by Miles of Horse & Walking Trails & Close to Parks, 18-Hole Black Gold Golf Course & Just Up the Street from Brand New Yorba Linda Town Center - California Distinguished Schools: Lakeview Elementary, Yorba Linda Middle & El Dorado High School