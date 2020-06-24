All apartments in Yorba Linda
18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive

18642 Clubhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18642 Clubhouse Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
yoga
Beautiful Panoramic Views from Executive-Quality Newer-Built Home in The Palisades! Look Out to City Lights, Sunsets & Disneyland Fireworks from Your Living Room, Dining Room & Master Suite!! Highly Upgraded 2,453-SqFt Townhome Built in 2013 Offers 3 Bedrooms + Office/Den & 3.5 Bathrooms - Upgrades Throughout Include Handsome Hardwood Flooring, Crown Moldings, Surround Sound Speakers, Recessed Lighting & More - Open Concept Main Floor Features Chef's Kitchen with Oversized Center Island, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room with Fireplace & Custom Built-Ins, Dining Room & Balcony with Breathtaking Views - Upstairs is Master Suite with Big Walk-In Closet with Custom Organizers - Master Bathroom Offers Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub & Shower - Also Upstairs a Large Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Full Bathroom & Laundry Room - Lower Level of Home has a Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Living Area & Office/Den with Closet .... Also Access to Backyard Patio Area - Attached 2-Car Garage with Epoxy-Coated Flooring, Built-In Cabinets & Storage Racks - Enjoy Resort-Style Community Pool, Spa, Gym, Yoga Room & Tot Lot Playground - Prestigious Master-Planned Vista Del Verde Golf Community is Surrounded by Miles of Horse & Walking Trails & Close to Parks, 18-Hole Black Gold Golf Course & Just Up the Street from Brand New Yorba Linda Town Center - California Distinguished Schools: Lakeview Elementary, Yorba Linda Middle & El Dorado High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive have any available units?
18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive have?
Some of 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive offers parking.
Does 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive has a pool.
Does 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18642 CLUBHOUSE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
