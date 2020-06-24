18559 Oaklawn Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

This gorgeous home located in cul-de-sac of Foxfield by Pardee of VistaDelVerde community. 4 bed & library, 2 full bath & 2 ¾ bathroom home has vaulted ceiling, hardwood & porcelain tile flooring at first floor. Cozy fireplace at living room. Formal dining. Gourmet kitchen is a chef’s paradise w/stainless steel GE Monogram appliances (built in double oven,5 burner stove, microwave & dishwasher).Center island, granite countertop,Maple cabinets.Family rm w/ built in entertainment center. Next to family room could use for den w/built in work station.Balcony off master bedroom.Dual walk-in closet. Master bathroom w/marble floor, Jacuzzi style whirlpool tub, his & her vanity.Library has built in bookshelf & tech center.Laundry room w/utility sink.All closets w/organizer.Custom window cover, wood shutter & blind thru out. 2A/C units. LARGE backyard w/built in BBQ & lush landscaping, retaining wall w/decking, two pergolas. Over $186K upgrading.Epoxy garage floors, tandem garage w/cabinet.