All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 18559 Oaklawn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
18559 Oaklawn Lane
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

18559 Oaklawn Lane

18559 Oaklawn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18559 Oaklawn Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous home located in cul-de-sac of Foxfield by Pardee of VistaDelVerde community. 4 bed & library, 2 full bath & 2 ¾ bathroom home has vaulted ceiling, hardwood & porcelain tile flooring at first floor. Cozy fireplace at living room. Formal dining. Gourmet kitchen is a chef’s paradise w/stainless steel GE Monogram appliances (built in double oven,5 burner stove, microwave & dishwasher).Center island, granite countertop,Maple cabinets.Family rm w/ built in entertainment center. Next to family room could use for den w/built in work station.Balcony off master bedroom.Dual walk-in closet. Master bathroom w/marble floor, Jacuzzi style whirlpool tub, his & her vanity.Library has built in bookshelf & tech center.Laundry room w/utility sink.All closets w/organizer.Custom window cover, wood shutter & blind thru out. 2A/C units. LARGE backyard w/built in BBQ & lush landscaping, retaining wall w/decking, two pergolas. Over $186K upgrading.Epoxy garage floors, tandem garage w/cabinet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18559 Oaklawn Lane have any available units?
18559 Oaklawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18559 Oaklawn Lane have?
Some of 18559 Oaklawn Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18559 Oaklawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18559 Oaklawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18559 Oaklawn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18559 Oaklawn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18559 Oaklawn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18559 Oaklawn Lane offers parking.
Does 18559 Oaklawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18559 Oaklawn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18559 Oaklawn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18559 Oaklawn Lane has a pool.
Does 18559 Oaklawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 18559 Oaklawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18559 Oaklawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18559 Oaklawn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18559 Oaklawn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18559 Oaklawn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYorba Linda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yorba Linda 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles