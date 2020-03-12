All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 18316 Iris.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
18316 Iris
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:02 AM

18316 Iris

18316 Iris Ln · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

18316 Iris Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Newly Constructed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 baths in the Loma Vista Community in Yorba Linda. Largest floor plan with 1,794 square feet of living space. Open floor plan with high ceilings and an abundance of windows for natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with Island with additional seating and storage. Granite counter tops with soft-closing shaker style white cabinetry, new stainless steel GE Profile appliances which includes fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Oversized Master suite has two walk in closets. Master bath with Piedrafina Countertops, Moen fixtures and dual sinks. Relax in the spa like walk in shower with frameless glass enclosure. Convenient interior laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. Energy efficient home with tankless water heater, LED lights, Low E glass dual glazed windows. Home also comes equipped with WIFI and Ring doorbell. 2 Car attached garage. Association includes a pool, spa and playground. Home is Walking distance to grocery, restaurants and retail stores. Located in award winning Placentia/Yorba Linda Schools-YLHS, YL Middle School and Mabel M Paine Elementary. Your home search is now over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18316 Iris have any available units?
18316 Iris has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18316 Iris have?
Some of 18316 Iris's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18316 Iris currently offering any rent specials?
18316 Iris isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18316 Iris pet-friendly?
No, 18316 Iris is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18316 Iris offer parking?
Yes, 18316 Iris does offer parking.
Does 18316 Iris have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18316 Iris offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18316 Iris have a pool?
Yes, 18316 Iris has a pool.
Does 18316 Iris have accessible units?
No, 18316 Iris does not have accessible units.
Does 18316 Iris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18316 Iris has units with dishwashers.
Does 18316 Iris have units with air conditioning?
No, 18316 Iris does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18316 Iris?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity