18316 Iris

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access new construction

Newly Constructed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 baths in the Loma Vista Community in Yorba Linda. Largest floor plan with 1,794 square feet of living space. Open floor plan with high ceilings and an abundance of windows for natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with Island with additional seating and storage. Granite counter tops with soft-closing shaker style white cabinetry, new stainless steel GE Profile appliances which includes fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Oversized Master suite has two walk in closets. Master bath with Piedrafina Countertops, Moen fixtures and dual sinks. Relax in the spa like walk in shower with frameless glass enclosure. Convenient interior laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. Energy efficient home with tankless water heater, LED lights, Low E glass dual glazed windows. Home also comes equipped with WIFI and Ring doorbell. 2 Car attached garage. Association includes a pool, spa and playground. Home is Walking distance to grocery, restaurants and retail stores. Located in award winning Placentia/Yorba Linda Schools-YLHS, YL Middle School and Mabel M Paine Elementary. Your home search is now over!