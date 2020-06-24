All apartments in Yorba Linda
17988 Joel Brattain Drive

17988 Joel Brettan Drive
Location

17988 Joel Brettan Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful formal model home in the Vista Del Verde community of Greenbriar is now on market for lease with imaginable upgrade. Interior features includes gourmet kitchen with professional series Dakor range plus double ovens, built-in fridge and warming drawer. Breakfast room is open family room with stone fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms offer ample room for family and friends. Master suite offers sitting area, balcony, luxurious bath with jetted tub and a custom walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are well appointed and generous in size. One bedroom is on the main floor perfect for guests. Custom installation of televisions in all bedrooms were completed last month. Dream back yard with private pool and spa, quiet patio for entertaining and a view to Catalina. Ready to move in right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17988 Joel Brattain Drive have any available units?
17988 Joel Brattain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17988 Joel Brattain Drive have?
Some of 17988 Joel Brattain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17988 Joel Brattain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17988 Joel Brattain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17988 Joel Brattain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17988 Joel Brattain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17988 Joel Brattain Drive offer parking?
No, 17988 Joel Brattain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17988 Joel Brattain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17988 Joel Brattain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17988 Joel Brattain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17988 Joel Brattain Drive has a pool.
Does 17988 Joel Brattain Drive have accessible units?
No, 17988 Joel Brattain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17988 Joel Brattain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17988 Joel Brattain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17988 Joel Brattain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17988 Joel Brattain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
