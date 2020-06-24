17988 Joel Brattain Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful formal model home in the Vista Del Verde community of Greenbriar is now on market for lease with imaginable upgrade. Interior features includes gourmet kitchen with professional series Dakor range plus double ovens, built-in fridge and warming drawer. Breakfast room is open family room with stone fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms offer ample room for family and friends. Master suite offers sitting area, balcony, luxurious bath with jetted tub and a custom walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are well appointed and generous in size. One bedroom is on the main floor perfect for guests. Custom installation of televisions in all bedrooms were completed last month. Dream back yard with private pool and spa, quiet patio for entertaining and a view to Catalina. Ready to move in right away.