17595 Edgewood Lane

Amenities

granite counters pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill refrigerator

Spectacular executive Vista Del Verde home on the sixth green of Black Gold Golf Course with panoramic view of hills and city lights. PebbleTec salt water pool and spa with waterfalls and new pool lights all controlled by a Jandy Aqua Link control system. Custom BBQ area that is great for entertaining with a nice view of the golf course. Home is immaculate with Brazilian Cherry hardwood and Travertine flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen has built in refrigerator, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, with a breakfast nook that overlooks the pool area and golf course. Fireplace in both the living room and family room. Other features include home networking system, fire sprinkler system and HEPA filter system. All of this and more await you in this beautiful home nestled deep at the end of the cul-de-sac.