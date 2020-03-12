17550 Orange Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space. Formal living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room. Light and bright kitchen with refinished cabinets and pantry. Separate bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Interior laundry room. Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and private balcony with a view of your large backyard. Spacious master bath complete with walk in closet, mirrored closet doors, separate tub and shower and dual sink vanity. Nice sized additional bedrooms. New paint throughout. Recent upgrades include new stylish lights in the entry and dining area and new handles and hinges on all interior door. 3 car attached garage. Gardening included. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.



(RLNE4615016)