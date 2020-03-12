All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 17550 Orange Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
17550 Orange Terrace
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:51 AM

17550 Orange Terrace

17550 Orange Terrace · (714) 744-5711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 17550 Orange Terrace · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space. Formal living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room. Light and bright kitchen with refinished cabinets and pantry. Separate bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Interior laundry room. Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and private balcony with a view of your large backyard. Spacious master bath complete with walk in closet, mirrored closet doors, separate tub and shower and dual sink vanity. Nice sized additional bedrooms. New paint throughout. Recent upgrades include new stylish lights in the entry and dining area and new handles and hinges on all interior door. 3 car attached garage. Gardening included. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.

(RLNE4615016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17550 Orange Terrace have any available units?
17550 Orange Terrace has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17550 Orange Terrace have?
Some of 17550 Orange Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17550 Orange Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
17550 Orange Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17550 Orange Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 17550 Orange Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 17550 Orange Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 17550 Orange Terrace does offer parking.
Does 17550 Orange Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17550 Orange Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17550 Orange Terrace have a pool?
No, 17550 Orange Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 17550 Orange Terrace have accessible units?
No, 17550 Orange Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 17550 Orange Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 17550 Orange Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17550 Orange Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 17550 Orange Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17550 Orange Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity