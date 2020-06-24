All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

17361 Stafford Circle

17361 Stafford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17361 Stafford Circle, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in a very desirable area of Yorba Linda, this home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to parks and Van Buren Elementary School. Entering this 4 bed home you immediately see the very bright, remodeled great room, remodeled kitchen (featuring a 16-foot polished cement island with breakfast bar), stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave), featuring metallic epoxy concrete flooring throughout the home, mirrored closets in the master, remodeled bathrooms, central air-conditioning, dual pane windows, outdoor covered patio, and two-car attached garage. There are two bathrooms, a 3/4 bath with shower only plus a 1/2 bath off the master bedroom. Gardener and pool service are included in the rent, don't miss out on this wonderful lease opportunity! Watch this Virtual Tour video: https://youtu.be/XefpyKQNJwQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17361 Stafford Circle have any available units?
17361 Stafford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17361 Stafford Circle have?
Some of 17361 Stafford Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17361 Stafford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17361 Stafford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17361 Stafford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17361 Stafford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17361 Stafford Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17361 Stafford Circle offers parking.
Does 17361 Stafford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17361 Stafford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17361 Stafford Circle have a pool?
Yes, 17361 Stafford Circle has a pool.
Does 17361 Stafford Circle have accessible units?
No, 17361 Stafford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17361 Stafford Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17361 Stafford Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 17361 Stafford Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17361 Stafford Circle has units with air conditioning.

