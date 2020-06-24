17361 Stafford Circle

Amenities

Located in a very desirable area of Yorba Linda, this home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to parks and Van Buren Elementary School. Entering this 4 bed home you immediately see the very bright, remodeled great room, remodeled kitchen (featuring a 16-foot polished cement island with breakfast bar), stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave), featuring metallic epoxy concrete flooring throughout the home, mirrored closets in the master, remodeled bathrooms, central air-conditioning, dual pane windows, outdoor covered patio, and two-car attached garage. There are two bathrooms, a 3/4 bath with shower only plus a 1/2 bath off the master bedroom. Gardener and pool service are included in the rent, don't miss out on this wonderful lease opportunity! Watch this Virtual Tour video: https://youtu.be/XefpyKQNJwQ