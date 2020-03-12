16797 Greenwich Street

Amenities

Stay in our elegant, affordable,

one-bedroom apartment on the Citys famous Telegraph Hill.



459 Greenwich is steps away from Coit Tower and world-class views of the City, is walking distance to the vibrant shopping district on Grant Street, just one block from some of the best restaurants in the world and walking distance to the financial district. The apartment is located on a sunny and quiet residential street on Telegraph Hill, in the same neighborhood where Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart filmed Dark Passage in 1947, and the epi-center of Armistead Maupins Tales of the City collection.