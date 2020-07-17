All apartments in Woodland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2634 NIcolson Circle

2634 Nicolson Circle · (530) 297-2260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2634 Nicolson Circle, Woodland, CA 95776

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2634 NIcolson Circle · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2156 sqft

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath house with loft space available now! - This spacious house has updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, solar panels, a dual thermostat upstairs and down, a 2 car tandem garage, and washer and dryer included.

Applications can be submitted by visiting our website at www.golyonpm.com. Applications are processed in a first come, first screened manner. We recommend submitting an application to hold your place in line. If we find a qualified resident prior to reaching your application, the fee will be refunded.

Please contact our office with any questions.

Lyon Property Management
530-297-2260
woodlandpm@golyon.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 NIcolson Circle have any available units?
2634 NIcolson Circle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2634 NIcolson Circle have?
Some of 2634 NIcolson Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 NIcolson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2634 NIcolson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 NIcolson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2634 NIcolson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland.
Does 2634 NIcolson Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2634 NIcolson Circle offers parking.
Does 2634 NIcolson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2634 NIcolson Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 NIcolson Circle have a pool?
No, 2634 NIcolson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2634 NIcolson Circle have accessible units?
No, 2634 NIcolson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 NIcolson Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 NIcolson Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 NIcolson Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 NIcolson Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
