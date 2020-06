Amenities

2047 Ready Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA, Energy Efficient Home in Spring Lake - Nearly new energy efficient home in Spring Lake! This 3/2.5 house is on a corner lot in the Brookstone neighborhood of Spring Lake. This home has an open kitchen with nicely appointed stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Upstairs has a loft area, laundry room, two bedrooms and a master suite. The house is equipped with solar panels and a tank less water heater. Say goodbye to large electric bills!



Landscaping and Washer/Dryer included.



Click on the link below for a virtual tour of the property.



https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/xDp6nzdYZVmOw7bk0jMX4gNl8K1B5EL9



Contact our office for any further questions.



(530) 757-2818



No Pets Allowed



