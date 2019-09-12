All apartments in Winter Gardens
8434 Pueblo St Unit B
Last updated September 12 2019

8434 Pueblo St Unit B

8434 Pueblo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8434 Pueblo Rd, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Story Unit in Lakeside - This recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath unit is one side of a duplex located in Lakeside. Unit has new carpets, paint, kitchen sink, stove, refrigerator, blinds and ceiling fans. Carpeting in both bedrooms and main living area. Tile flooring in kitchen, dinette area, laundry closet and hallways. Bedrooms feature new ceiling fans, glass closet doors and blinds. Additional ceiling fan in dinette area off of kitchen. Separate laundry area off kitchen as well with gas dryer hookup. Washer and dryer not provided. Exterior features front enclosed patio area and partially fenced rear yard with shade trees and open shed for storage. Parking adjacent to unit on right side. Rents include Fridge, water, sewer and trash.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic #01856665

(RLNE5121397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8434 Pueblo St Unit B have any available units?
8434 Pueblo St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 8434 Pueblo St Unit B have?
Some of 8434 Pueblo St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8434 Pueblo St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
8434 Pueblo St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8434 Pueblo St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 8434 Pueblo St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 8434 Pueblo St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 8434 Pueblo St Unit B offers parking.
Does 8434 Pueblo St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8434 Pueblo St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8434 Pueblo St Unit B have a pool?
No, 8434 Pueblo St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 8434 Pueblo St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 8434 Pueblo St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 8434 Pueblo St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8434 Pueblo St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8434 Pueblo St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8434 Pueblo St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
