8434 Pueblo St Unit B

Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Story Unit in Lakeside - This recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath unit is one side of a duplex located in Lakeside. Unit has new carpets, paint, kitchen sink, stove, refrigerator, blinds and ceiling fans. Carpeting in both bedrooms and main living area. Tile flooring in kitchen, dinette area, laundry closet and hallways. Bedrooms feature new ceiling fans, glass closet doors and blinds. Additional ceiling fan in dinette area off of kitchen. Separate laundry area off kitchen as well with gas dryer hookup. Washer and dryer not provided. Exterior features front enclosed patio area and partially fenced rear yard with shade trees and open shed for storage. Parking adjacent to unit on right side. Rents include Fridge, water, sewer and trash.



