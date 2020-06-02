All apartments in Winter Gardens
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

13236 Cuyamaca Vista

13236 Cuyamaca Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13236 Cuyamaca Vista Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Two Story House in Lakeside - New two story home on the hill, located in Lakeside. Close to neighborhood park and easy freeway access.

This home has hardwood flooring on the first level, carpet floors upstairs and tile flooring in the bathrooms. The kitchen has an open concept with large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. There is a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is a family room, home has plantation shutters, central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath. Loft and laundry room located upstairs with the washer and dryer included for tenants use. Fenced backyard with speakers, nice patio with pergola and views of the hills. 2-car garage plus additional driveway parking.

Renters insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 Cuyamaca Vista have any available units?
13236 Cuyamaca Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 13236 Cuyamaca Vista have?
Some of 13236 Cuyamaca Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13236 Cuyamaca Vista currently offering any rent specials?
13236 Cuyamaca Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 Cuyamaca Vista pet-friendly?
No, 13236 Cuyamaca Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 13236 Cuyamaca Vista offer parking?
Yes, 13236 Cuyamaca Vista offers parking.
Does 13236 Cuyamaca Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13236 Cuyamaca Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 Cuyamaca Vista have a pool?
No, 13236 Cuyamaca Vista does not have a pool.
Does 13236 Cuyamaca Vista have accessible units?
No, 13236 Cuyamaca Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 Cuyamaca Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13236 Cuyamaca Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 13236 Cuyamaca Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13236 Cuyamaca Vista has units with air conditioning.

