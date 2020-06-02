13236 Cuyamaca Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Two Story House in Lakeside - New two story home on the hill, located in Lakeside. Close to neighborhood park and easy freeway access.



This home has hardwood flooring on the first level, carpet floors upstairs and tile flooring in the bathrooms. The kitchen has an open concept with large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. There is a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is a family room, home has plantation shutters, central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath. Loft and laundry room located upstairs with the washer and dryer included for tenants use. Fenced backyard with speakers, nice patio with pergola and views of the hills. 2-car garage plus additional driveway parking.



Renters insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



