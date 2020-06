Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous family home located in The Farm community of Wildomar. Low landscaping in the front yard with a rocked front yard. Enter the home and you are greeted with vinyl flooring and a large living area. Past the living room is the kitchen. The kitchen is open with white tiled counter tops, upgraded appliances and multiple cabinets for storage. Bedrooms are located down the hall way. Each bedroom is of decent size. Master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. Back yard is fully fenced with a cemented patio. This home includes trash, and a washer/drier.