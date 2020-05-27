33600 Mission Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Wildomar- Vacant Land for Rent not for housing- Send us your proposal , we have land for you or your business - THIS PROPERTY CANNOT BE LIVED ON! NOT FOR RESIDENTIAL USE BUT..... a great opportunity for a Business and or Storage opportunity! Pumpkin Patch, Christmas Trees, RV, Boat Storage. You Bring It , we will Look at it!



Several different parcel opportunities, Property is Zoned for Commercial/Industrial Use. Bring us a Proposal of what you would like to do and we will consider.Possible Trailer/vehicle storage, Landscaping etc.Possible Minimal water, power and structure allowed.



Property is 8 acres of land w/ structures on the property and is on Mission Trail.

Intersects Lemon Street and Corydon Road

There are 2 entrances to the property.

One off of Mission Trail and one off of Lemon Street.



Being presented by Sdrentpros- McDade Realty Group- email Sdrentprosleasing.com or Call 888 448-8364 for more information.



(RLNE4897174)