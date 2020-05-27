All apartments in Wildomar
33600 Mission Trail

Location

33600 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Price and availability

Wildomar- Vacant Land for Rent not for housing- Send us your proposal , we have land for you or your business - THIS PROPERTY CANNOT BE LIVED ON! NOT FOR RESIDENTIAL USE BUT..... a great opportunity for a Business and or Storage opportunity! Pumpkin Patch, Christmas Trees, RV, Boat Storage. You Bring It , we will Look at it!

Several different parcel opportunities, Property is Zoned for Commercial/Industrial Use. Bring us a Proposal of what you would like to do and we will consider.Possible Trailer/vehicle storage, Landscaping etc.Possible Minimal water, power and structure allowed.

Property is 8 acres of land w/ structures on the property and is on Mission Trail.
Intersects Lemon Street and Corydon Road
There are 2 entrances to the property.
One off of Mission Trail and one off of Lemon Street.

Being presented by Sdrentpros- McDade Realty Group- email Sdrentprosleasing.com or Call 888 448-8364 for more information.

(RLNE4897174)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 33600 Mission Trail have any available units?
33600 Mission Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wildomar, CA.
How much is rent in Wildomar, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wildomar Rent Report.
Is 33600 Mission Trail currently offering any rent specials?
33600 Mission Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33600 Mission Trail pet-friendly?
No, 33600 Mission Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wildomar.
Does 33600 Mission Trail offer parking?
No, 33600 Mission Trail does not offer parking.
Does 33600 Mission Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33600 Mission Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33600 Mission Trail have a pool?
No, 33600 Mission Trail does not have a pool.
Does 33600 Mission Trail have accessible units?
No, 33600 Mission Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 33600 Mission Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 33600 Mission Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33600 Mission Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 33600 Mission Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
