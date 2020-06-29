8325 La Bajada

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury meets Comfort in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom guest house located within the prestigious Friendly Hills community in Whittier. This tastefully designed guest house apartment features desirable details throughout including beautiful flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, premium granite in the upgraded kitchen, open floor plan, fireplace, 9' ceilings, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, Carrera marble in bathrooms (and newly installed shower doors), large porch overlooking beautiful landscape, newer washer/dryer, freshly done epoxy-finished 2-car attached garage/utility sink and many more amenities. Separate grass area from main house is available for the unit to use for their enjoyment. ALL utilities are paid/ included in the monthly lease amount.

Newer construction built in 2013.*NO PETS-no exceptions* *NO SMOKING-no exceptions* 1 person per bedroom only due to the maximum capacity of the building. Units are on septic tank. The building has 2 units, each have private entrances and own garages.

Please note there is also a unit above this one that is occupied.