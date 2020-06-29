All apartments in Whittier
8325 La Bajada

8325 La Bajada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8325 La Bajada Avenue, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury meets Comfort in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom guest house located within the prestigious Friendly Hills community in Whittier. This tastefully designed guest house apartment features desirable details throughout including beautiful flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, premium granite in the upgraded kitchen, open floor plan, fireplace, 9' ceilings, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, Carrera marble in bathrooms (and newly installed shower doors), large porch overlooking beautiful landscape, newer washer/dryer, freshly done epoxy-finished 2-car attached garage/utility sink and many more amenities. Separate grass area from main house is available for the unit to use for their enjoyment. ALL utilities are paid/ included in the monthly lease amount.
Newer construction built in 2013.*NO PETS-no exceptions* *NO SMOKING-no exceptions* 1 person per bedroom only due to the maximum capacity of the building. Units are on septic tank. The building has 2 units, each have private entrances and own garages.
Please note there is also a unit above this one that is occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 La Bajada have any available units?
8325 La Bajada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 8325 La Bajada have?
Some of 8325 La Bajada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8325 La Bajada currently offering any rent specials?
8325 La Bajada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 La Bajada pet-friendly?
No, 8325 La Bajada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 8325 La Bajada offer parking?
Yes, 8325 La Bajada offers parking.
Does 8325 La Bajada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8325 La Bajada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 La Bajada have a pool?
No, 8325 La Bajada does not have a pool.
Does 8325 La Bajada have accessible units?
No, 8325 La Bajada does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 La Bajada have units with dishwashers?
No, 8325 La Bajada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8325 La Bajada have units with air conditioning?
No, 8325 La Bajada does not have units with air conditioning.

