Whittier, CA
7633 Bright Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7633 Bright Ave

7633 Bright Ave · (562) 281-5859
Location

7633 Bright Ave, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7633 Bright Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow House for Rent in Uptown Whittier- YES SECTION 8 - YES SECTION 8! 1Bed 1 Bath bungalow house for rent in Whittier. Three homes on the lot but all are separated, no common walls. Garden setting, very private. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord pays water and trash. Stove, washer, and dryer provided. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED.
Video Walk Through

youtu.be/KM5SAsKIYS8

No cost to apply, all application fees have been suspended due to Covid-19, and because we are not able to have open house before applying. Only the top party or top two parties can view the home, after submission of applications and proof of income. Your credit will not be ran before seeing inside the home. Please convey if you do have good credit, that would be helpful to convey to show your strength as an applicant. If you are selected, the broker or agent will meet you at the property to open up the home, bleach/disinfect the door knobs and light switches, allow entry to verify the pictures and video that you have viewed before proceeding to run your credit, criminal, and background check. Go to the website rentfrompeter.com to apply.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5192063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7633 Bright Ave have any available units?
7633 Bright Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7633 Bright Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7633 Bright Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7633 Bright Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7633 Bright Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7633 Bright Ave offer parking?
No, 7633 Bright Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7633 Bright Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7633 Bright Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7633 Bright Ave have a pool?
No, 7633 Bright Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7633 Bright Ave have accessible units?
No, 7633 Bright Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7633 Bright Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7633 Bright Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7633 Bright Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7633 Bright Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
