7633 Bright Ave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dogs allowed

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow House for Rent in Uptown Whittier- YES SECTION 8 - YES SECTION 8! 1Bed 1 Bath bungalow house for rent in Whittier. Three homes on the lot but all are separated, no common walls. Garden setting, very private. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord pays water and trash. Stove, washer, and dryer provided. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED.

Video Walk Through



youtu.be/KM5SAsKIYS8



No cost to apply, all application fees have been suspended due to Covid-19, and because we are not able to have open house before applying. Only the top party or top two parties can view the home, after submission of applications and proof of income. Your credit will not be ran before seeing inside the home. Please convey if you do have good credit, that would be helpful to convey to show your strength as an applicant. If you are selected, the broker or agent will meet you at the property to open up the home, bleach/disinfect the door knobs and light switches, allow entry to verify the pictures and video that you have viewed before proceeding to run your credit, criminal, and background check. Go to the website rentfrompeter.com to apply.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5192063)