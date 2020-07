Amenities

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Unit in Whittier Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment in Whittier. This unit has a spacious and bright living room and kitchen. Tile flooring installed throughout the unit. Newly remodeled kitchen cabinets. There is a ton of storage space throughout this apartment. The large bedroom also comes with a very roomy walk in closet. The restroom was also remodeled and has new vanity sink and a beautifully updated shower.