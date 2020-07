Amenities

parking recently renovated hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

This Magnificent Contemporary Spanish 3 bedroom 3 bathroom Home is located in a desirable neighborhood of Whittier. It has been newly upgraded and remodeled. The charming wooden front door leads you to an inviting and spacious living room with a cozy fireplace under the vaulted wood-beamed ceiling. The bright and airy large master bedroom with lots of closets space leads to the master bathroom with Hot Tub. This state of the art kitchen opens up to breakfast nook and large dinning room and den that has wonderful French door leading to the back yard. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Call agent for more information.