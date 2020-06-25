All apartments in Whittier
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:00 PM

15939 Lashburn Street

15939 Lashburn Street · No Longer Available
Location

15939 Lashburn Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Darling Whittwood family home in an exceptional school district close to shopping, A+ schools, entertainment, dining and so much more. This well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath house has the original wood floors, large picture windows, indoor laundry and nice size backyard. Plenty of storage in the built in closets with upper cabinetry galore. You will not be disappointed when you walk through the picturesque front door and into a great size kitchen with eat-in dining. A formal dining room and living room provide the perfect "open concept" floor-plan for entertaining and family holidays. Bedrooms are good size and master has a private bath. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15939 Lashburn Street have any available units?
15939 Lashburn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 15939 Lashburn Street currently offering any rent specials?
15939 Lashburn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15939 Lashburn Street pet-friendly?
No, 15939 Lashburn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 15939 Lashburn Street offer parking?
No, 15939 Lashburn Street does not offer parking.
Does 15939 Lashburn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15939 Lashburn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15939 Lashburn Street have a pool?
No, 15939 Lashburn Street does not have a pool.
Does 15939 Lashburn Street have accessible units?
No, 15939 Lashburn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15939 Lashburn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15939 Lashburn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15939 Lashburn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15939 Lashburn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
