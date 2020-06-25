15939 Lashburn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Darling Whittwood family home in an exceptional school district close to shopping, A+ schools, entertainment, dining and so much more. This well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath house has the original wood floors, large picture windows, indoor laundry and nice size backyard. Plenty of storage in the built in closets with upper cabinetry galore. You will not be disappointed when you walk through the picturesque front door and into a great size kitchen with eat-in dining. A formal dining room and living room provide the perfect "open concept" floor-plan for entertaining and family holidays. Bedrooms are good size and master has a private bath. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included.