Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:26 PM

14322 Dittmar Drive

14322 Dittmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14322 Dittmar Drive, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
online portal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
Beautiful family home located in a nice and desirable neighborhood. This home has been well maintained and is very clean. It has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a clean and bright living room with a cozy gas fireplace; it has an attractive updated kitchen, dining room, laundry room, family room and attached 2 car garage. Property also includes solar panels. It has nice curb appeal and a beautiful back yard. Easy access to freeways, restaurants, parks and shopping.

Rent includes landscaping and alarm system. Tenant pays all other utilities and services.

1 Year Lease
$3000.00 Rent / $3000.00 Deposit
Application Fee: $45

Rent does not include an additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc. Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent. Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14322 Dittmar Drive have any available units?
14322 Dittmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14322 Dittmar Drive have?
Some of 14322 Dittmar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14322 Dittmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14322 Dittmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14322 Dittmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14322 Dittmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 14322 Dittmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14322 Dittmar Drive offers parking.
Does 14322 Dittmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14322 Dittmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14322 Dittmar Drive have a pool?
No, 14322 Dittmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14322 Dittmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 14322 Dittmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14322 Dittmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14322 Dittmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14322 Dittmar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14322 Dittmar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

