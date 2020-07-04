14322 Dittmar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage online portal

Beautiful family home located in a nice and desirable neighborhood. This home has been well maintained and is very clean. It has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a clean and bright living room with a cozy gas fireplace; it has an attractive updated kitchen, dining room, laundry room, family room and attached 2 car garage. Property also includes solar panels. It has nice curb appeal and a beautiful back yard. Easy access to freeways, restaurants, parks and shopping.



Rent includes landscaping and alarm system. Tenant pays all other utilities and services.



1 Year Lease

$3000.00 Rent / $3000.00 Deposit

Application Fee: $45



Rent does not include an additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc. Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent. Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.