13707 Sunset Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13707 Sunset Dr.

13707 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13707 Sunset Drive, Whittier, CA 90602
GORGEOUS 3 BED/2 BATH WHITTIER HOME WITH GARAGE & LARGE BACKYARD - 13707 Sunset Drive is a quaint house in Whittier perched in a large 7,666 square foot lot in a pristine neighborhood, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy sleek wood vinyl flooring with custom paint, ceiling fans, and large windows equipped with drapes and window blinds providing ample natural sunlight throughout. The updated kitchen boasts refinished cabinets with plenty of storage finished with luminous quartz countertops, a stainless steel gas stove and microwave. The bedrooms are all large with ample closet space. Enjoy a large backyard, perfect for backyard barbeques and entertainment! For your convenience there is a double car garage with a washer (as is) with dryer hookups and additional parking space in the driveway.

This home is within close proximity to Whittier College, Ocean View Elementary School, East Whittier Middle School and California High School, Michigan Park and PIH Health Hospital-Whittier. Also enjoy plenty of nearby dining and shopping options at The Quad at Whittier and Whittwood Town Center.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 610
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

For more information on this or any other vacancy, please contact Borba Realty at (562) 924-3858. You can also visit us at www.borbapropertymanagement.com to apply today.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4679160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 Sunset Dr. have any available units?
13707 Sunset Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13707 Sunset Dr. have?
Some of 13707 Sunset Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13707 Sunset Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13707 Sunset Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 Sunset Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 13707 Sunset Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13707 Sunset Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 13707 Sunset Dr. offers parking.
Does 13707 Sunset Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13707 Sunset Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 Sunset Dr. have a pool?
No, 13707 Sunset Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13707 Sunset Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13707 Sunset Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 Sunset Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13707 Sunset Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13707 Sunset Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13707 Sunset Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
