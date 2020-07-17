13707 Sunset Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

GORGEOUS 3 BED/2 BATH WHITTIER HOME WITH GARAGE & LARGE BACKYARD - 13707 Sunset Drive is a quaint house in Whittier perched in a large 7,666 square foot lot in a pristine neighborhood, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy sleek wood vinyl flooring with custom paint, ceiling fans, and large windows equipped with drapes and window blinds providing ample natural sunlight throughout. The updated kitchen boasts refinished cabinets with plenty of storage finished with luminous quartz countertops, a stainless steel gas stove and microwave. The bedrooms are all large with ample closet space. Enjoy a large backyard, perfect for backyard barbeques and entertainment! For your convenience there is a double car garage with a washer (as is) with dryer hookups and additional parking space in the driveway.



This home is within close proximity to Whittier College, Ocean View Elementary School, East Whittier Middle School and California High School, Michigan Park and PIH Health Hospital-Whittier. Also enjoy plenty of nearby dining and shopping options at The Quad at Whittier and Whittwood Town Center.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 610

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



For more information on this or any other vacancy, please contact Borba Realty at (562) 924-3858. You can also visit us at www.borbapropertymanagement.com to apply today.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4679160)