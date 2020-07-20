Amenities

12602 Cullen Street Available 08/15/19 Whittier single family home: 12602 Cullen Street Whittier CA 3 bedroom 1 bath - This home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The front has a large yard as well as a fenced backyard. The detached garage has easy access from Santa Fe Springs Road.



The home has 1,062 square feet of living space and the corner lot has almost 6,300 square feet of land. It was built in 1951.



The schools are Whittier High, East Whittier Middle School and Evergreen Elementary.



Local amenities include Rachel Bakery & Cafe, Starbucks, McDonalds, Subway, Sushi Grill and much more. Grocery stores include Smart N Final, The Beehive and Helen's Market. Located within a short distance from the Whittier Greenway Trail, Five Points and Whittier Presbyterian Hospital. Within a few miles from Whittwood Town Center.



View additional photos and submit an on-line application: www.apmlease.com



For more details text : 714-694-5987



(RLNE1828348)