10448 Arcade Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Wonderful Top Floor Penthouse style living in this beautiful, upscale condo in the popular and newer Gables Community in wonderful Whittier! Located on the 3rd floor providing a light, bright and airy feel to this stunning home. A private, gated front porch greets you once you've walked up to the condo. Open the front door and you will be impressed with the fantastic open concept living space with rich and warm tones laminate flooring in the living, dining and kitchen area. Notice the beautiful kitchen with tons of espresso toned cabinets offering an abundance of storage space. The counters are a beautiful granite as is the casual eat at bar. Pull up a stool and enjoy a coffee, tea or a quick meal. The light bathroom offers more storage, a vanity and a tub and shower combo. The comfortable and spacious bedroom offers a huge walk in closet. Just past the kitchen is your own private laundry area. There is a second set of stairs off of the kitchen as well. These are your private stairs down to your private side entrance and just a few more steps down to your private 1 car garage! The Gables Community offers a fabulous environment to relax and enjoy life with a beautiful outdoor retreat space, greenbelts and an outdoor dining area. It's prime location offers many options for dining, shopping, entertainment and easy access to major transportation.. all nearby. Come check it out and make this move in perfect condo, your new home!