Whittier, CA
10448 Arcade Lane
10448 Arcade Lane

10448 Arcade Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10448 Arcade Ln, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Wonderful Top Floor Penthouse style living in this beautiful, upscale condo in the popular and newer Gables Community in wonderful Whittier! Located on the 3rd floor providing a light, bright and airy feel to this stunning home. A private, gated front porch greets you once you've walked up to the condo. Open the front door and you will be impressed with the fantastic open concept living space with rich and warm tones laminate flooring in the living, dining and kitchen area. Notice the beautiful kitchen with tons of espresso toned cabinets offering an abundance of storage space. The counters are a beautiful granite as is the casual eat at bar. Pull up a stool and enjoy a coffee, tea or a quick meal. The light bathroom offers more storage, a vanity and a tub and shower combo. The comfortable and spacious bedroom offers a huge walk in closet. Just past the kitchen is your own private laundry area. There is a second set of stairs off of the kitchen as well. These are your private stairs down to your private side entrance and just a few more steps down to your private 1 car garage! The Gables Community offers a fabulous environment to relax and enjoy life with a beautiful outdoor retreat space, greenbelts and an outdoor dining area. It's prime location offers many options for dining, shopping, entertainment and easy access to major transportation.. all nearby. Come check it out and make this move in perfect condo, your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10448 Arcade Lane have any available units?
10448 Arcade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10448 Arcade Lane have?
Some of 10448 Arcade Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10448 Arcade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10448 Arcade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10448 Arcade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10448 Arcade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 10448 Arcade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10448 Arcade Lane offers parking.
Does 10448 Arcade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10448 Arcade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10448 Arcade Lane have a pool?
No, 10448 Arcade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10448 Arcade Lane have accessible units?
No, 10448 Arcade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10448 Arcade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10448 Arcade Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10448 Arcade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10448 Arcade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
