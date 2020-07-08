All apartments in Westminster
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
8028 Worthy Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

8028 Worthy Drive

8028 Worthy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8028 Worthy Drive, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This remodeled two bedroom, one full bath, single level end unit with new kitchen stainless appliances is beautiful, clean and hard to find. No stairs, new vinyl flooring throughout the interior, shaker cabinets, granite counters in kitchen and bathroom, recently painted throughout, ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. The property comes with full size stackable washer and dryer. Nice size patio off of kitchen with 1 cover parking spot just outside of patio with direct access. You get an additional parking pass for inside the gated community. The Villas is a gated community with a pool and spa, well maintained grounds. Property is ready to move in now. Virtual tour: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=P_7XCEBlfUOIdZtW_NN2zg
Application and credit/background check is through Rent Spree $30 a person: https://apply.link/3fdbTOQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

