8028 Worthy Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This remodeled two bedroom, one full bath, single level end unit with new kitchen stainless appliances is beautiful, clean and hard to find. No stairs, new vinyl flooring throughout the interior, shaker cabinets, granite counters in kitchen and bathroom, recently painted throughout, ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. The property comes with full size stackable washer and dryer. Nice size patio off of kitchen with 1 cover parking spot just outside of patio with direct access. You get an additional parking pass for inside the gated community. The Villas is a gated community with a pool and spa, well maintained grounds. Property is ready to move in now. Virtual tour: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=P_7XCEBlfUOIdZtW_NN2zg

Application and credit/background check is through Rent Spree $30 a person: https://apply.link/3fdbTOQ