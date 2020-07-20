7641 14th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Three Bed,Two Bath Craftsman Home - This Specious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Craftsman home has alot of charm and great features. The front door opens into a nice sun room with a picturesque window that supplies alot of natural light into the large living room. The living room and large dining room boast the unique features of wainscoated walls and coffered ceiling's, along with wood floors and large picture windows. The Kitchen has plenty of storage and even an area for a small corner dinette. The three bedrooms and two full bathroom's are sizable. The larger bedroom can also be used as a den and it too has large windows - natural light and a nice built-in. This home has a super sized back yard and even a fruiting orange tree. It is located at the end of a cul da sac and provides lots of privacy. This home is close to freeways and desired shopping.



(RLNE4753038)