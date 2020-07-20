All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

7641 14th St.

7641 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7641 14th Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Three Bed,Two Bath Craftsman Home - This Specious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Craftsman home has alot of charm and great features. The front door opens into a nice sun room with a picturesque window that supplies alot of natural light into the large living room. The living room and large dining room boast the unique features of wainscoated walls and coffered ceiling's, along with wood floors and large picture windows. The Kitchen has plenty of storage and even an area for a small corner dinette. The three bedrooms and two full bathroom's are sizable. The larger bedroom can also be used as a den and it too has large windows - natural light and a nice built-in. This home has a super sized back yard and even a fruiting orange tree. It is located at the end of a cul da sac and provides lots of privacy. This home is close to freeways and desired shopping.

(RLNE4753038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7641 14th St. have any available units?
7641 14th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
Is 7641 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
7641 14th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7641 14th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7641 14th St. is pet friendly.
Does 7641 14th St. offer parking?
No, 7641 14th St. does not offer parking.
Does 7641 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7641 14th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7641 14th St. have a pool?
No, 7641 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 7641 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 7641 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7641 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7641 14th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7641 14th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7641 14th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
