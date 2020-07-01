All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 7262 Carlton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
7262 Carlton Avenue
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

7262 Carlton Avenue

7262 Carlton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7262 Carlton Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location! Location! Location! Right and bright, immaculate, three bedroom, two bathroom single story family home. Located next to Bella Terra, Westminster Mall and Golden West College on the border of Huntington Beach and Westminster. Features include; an open floor plan, new engineer hard wood floor at living room, new tile floor at family room and kitchen through out. Separated living room with cozy fire place joining formal dining room with mirror wall. Large family room to kitchen. All kitchen appliances are brand new. Sunny family room is overlooking to large backyard with pool. Open kitchen is ideal for the family. Master bedroom has walk-in closet with shelved. Master bathroom has remodeled designer shower room. New air conditioning and heating system. Freeway access is excellent yet it is a very quiet inside living. No need to preview. Turn key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7262 Carlton Avenue have any available units?
7262 Carlton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 7262 Carlton Avenue have?
Some of 7262 Carlton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7262 Carlton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7262 Carlton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7262 Carlton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7262 Carlton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7262 Carlton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7262 Carlton Avenue offers parking.
Does 7262 Carlton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7262 Carlton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7262 Carlton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7262 Carlton Avenue has a pool.
Does 7262 Carlton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7262 Carlton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7262 Carlton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7262 Carlton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7262 Carlton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7262 Carlton Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles