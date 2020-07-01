7262 Carlton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location! Location! Location! Right and bright, immaculate, three bedroom, two bathroom single story family home. Located next to Bella Terra, Westminster Mall and Golden West College on the border of Huntington Beach and Westminster. Features include; an open floor plan, new engineer hard wood floor at living room, new tile floor at family room and kitchen through out. Separated living room with cozy fire place joining formal dining room with mirror wall. Large family room to kitchen. All kitchen appliances are brand new. Sunny family room is overlooking to large backyard with pool. Open kitchen is ideal for the family. Master bedroom has walk-in closet with shelved. Master bathroom has remodeled designer shower room. New air conditioning and heating system. Freeway access is excellent yet it is a very quiet inside living. No need to preview. Turn key.