6881 Homer Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Welcome Home to Village Green in Westminster. This Beautiful Condo ground level unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths has been recently fully renovated from the ground up. Brand new tile wood floors throughout (laminate wood like look), Ceiling fan, paints, baseboard. Open Kitchen with granite quartz counter top, brand new cabinets with soft close. Bright bathroom with brand new cabinets, standing glass shower, vanity, faucet and toilet. Gated Community, swimming pool & outdoor gazebo for your BBQ and entertainment. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned open space parking. Walking distance to Westminster High School, parks and churches and minutes away from shopping center and 22 and 405 freeways