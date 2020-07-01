All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 6881 Homer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
6881 Homer Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

6881 Homer Street

6881 Homer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6881 Homer Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome Home to Village Green in Westminster. This Beautiful Condo ground level unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths has been recently fully renovated from the ground up. Brand new tile wood floors throughout (laminate wood like look), Ceiling fan, paints, baseboard. Open Kitchen with granite quartz counter top, brand new cabinets with soft close. Bright bathroom with brand new cabinets, standing glass shower, vanity, faucet and toilet. Gated Community, swimming pool & outdoor gazebo for your BBQ and entertainment. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned open space parking. Walking distance to Westminster High School, parks and churches and minutes away from shopping center and 22 and 405 freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6881 Homer Street have any available units?
6881 Homer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 6881 Homer Street have?
Some of 6881 Homer Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6881 Homer Street currently offering any rent specials?
6881 Homer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6881 Homer Street pet-friendly?
No, 6881 Homer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 6881 Homer Street offer parking?
Yes, 6881 Homer Street offers parking.
Does 6881 Homer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6881 Homer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6881 Homer Street have a pool?
Yes, 6881 Homer Street has a pool.
Does 6881 Homer Street have accessible units?
No, 6881 Homer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6881 Homer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6881 Homer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6881 Homer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6881 Homer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles