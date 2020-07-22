6268 Silverbridge Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Family Room With Stone Fireplace With Mantel, Wood Flooring, Living Room, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Wood Flooring Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fan, Tile Flooring, Large Master Bedroom With Double Doors, Ceiling Fan, Walk-In Closet With Organizer, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Large Bonus Room With Ceiling Fan (Which Could Be 4th Bedroom), Wood Flooring Throughout Up Stairs, Newley Painted Throughout, Blinds, A/C, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Double Attached With Opener, Work Shop With Built-In Cabinets, Wall A/C (AS IS), Back Yard With Large Deck, Gated Community Near Park, And Schools.