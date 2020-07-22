All apartments in Westminster
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:02 PM

6268 Silverbridge Street

6268 Silverbridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

6268 Silverbridge Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Family Room With Stone Fireplace With Mantel, Wood Flooring, Living Room, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Wood Flooring Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fan, Tile Flooring, Large Master Bedroom With Double Doors, Ceiling Fan, Walk-In Closet With Organizer, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Large Bonus Room With Ceiling Fan (Which Could Be 4th Bedroom), Wood Flooring Throughout Up Stairs, Newley Painted Throughout, Blinds, A/C, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Double Attached With Opener, Work Shop With Built-In Cabinets, Wall A/C (AS IS), Back Yard With Large Deck, Gated Community Near Park, And Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6268 Silverbridge Street have any available units?
6268 Silverbridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 6268 Silverbridge Street have?
Some of 6268 Silverbridge Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6268 Silverbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
6268 Silverbridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6268 Silverbridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 6268 Silverbridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 6268 Silverbridge Street offer parking?
No, 6268 Silverbridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 6268 Silverbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6268 Silverbridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6268 Silverbridge Street have a pool?
No, 6268 Silverbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 6268 Silverbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 6268 Silverbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6268 Silverbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6268 Silverbridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6268 Silverbridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6268 Silverbridge Street has units with air conditioning.
