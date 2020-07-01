Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Highly Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House - 5762 Meinhardt Road, Westminster, CA 92683 - Beautiful Westminster home with new upgrades throughout.



The open floorplan has a large living room with brick fireplace, beautifully engineered wood floors, newer dual pane windows, ceiling fans, and crown moldings. Open family room and great room, dual ceiling fans, double doors lead out to a spacious brick paved rear patio. Central A/C. Tankless water heater. Washer and Dryer hookup.



The gourmet kitchen features new custom craft cherry wood cabinetry with solid maple drawers, dual pantry with pull outs. Accented with beautiful granite with a center island cooktop with euro stainless hood. Stainless dishwasher, dual oven and glass tile backsplash reflecting the custom lighting. A breakfast nook is open to the kitchen area for those less formal meals.



All 3 bedrooms have new carpet and paint. The main bath has a pedestal sink, tile tub surround and glass doors. The Jack & Jill master bath has custom glass and tile shower, new cabinets, granite vanity, and tile floors.



The detached 2 car garage has an extra parking area or 10x16 RV/Trailer space.



Professionally landscaped front and surrounding yard with abundant fruit trees including Apple, Pear, Kumquat, Orange, Lime, and White Peach.



