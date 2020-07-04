All apartments in Westminster
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

5662 Eastbourne

5662 Eastbourne Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5662 Eastbourne Walk, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
We are pleased to bring to the market this Brand New-ly Remodeled Town-home! A 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with Front courtyard and Spacious backyard that leads directly to roomy a 2 car detached garage! Hammon Place is an awesome gated community with HOA Amenities, such as a Sparkling Pool and Community Clubhouse in the wonderful city of Westminster! Every surface of this home has been upgraded, from floor to ceiling and everything in between! The Kitchen sparkles with New Appliances, cabinetry and lighting! The bathrooms shine with new fixtures, faucets, tile, tub, shower and hardware. The newly installed Double Paine Windows and window coverings provide great privacy and security! Ceilings have been scraped, “state of art” flooring/baseboards installed and run throughout this gorgeous home! Conveniently located off of kitchen is the Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups! No Pets please! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5662 Eastbourne have any available units?
5662 Eastbourne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 5662 Eastbourne have?
Some of 5662 Eastbourne's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5662 Eastbourne currently offering any rent specials?
5662 Eastbourne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5662 Eastbourne pet-friendly?
No, 5662 Eastbourne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5662 Eastbourne offer parking?
Yes, 5662 Eastbourne offers parking.
Does 5662 Eastbourne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5662 Eastbourne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5662 Eastbourne have a pool?
Yes, 5662 Eastbourne has a pool.
Does 5662 Eastbourne have accessible units?
No, 5662 Eastbourne does not have accessible units.
Does 5662 Eastbourne have units with dishwashers?
No, 5662 Eastbourne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5662 Eastbourne have units with air conditioning?
No, 5662 Eastbourne does not have units with air conditioning.

