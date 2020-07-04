5662 Eastbourne

Amenities

We are pleased to bring to the market this Brand New-ly Remodeled Town-home! A 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with Front courtyard and Spacious backyard that leads directly to roomy a 2 car detached garage! Hammon Place is an awesome gated community with HOA Amenities, such as a Sparkling Pool and Community Clubhouse in the wonderful city of Westminster! Every surface of this home has been upgraded, from floor to ceiling and everything in between! The Kitchen sparkles with New Appliances, cabinetry and lighting! The bathrooms shine with new fixtures, faucets, tile, tub, shower and hardware. The newly installed Double Paine Windows and window coverings provide great privacy and security! Ceilings have been scraped, “state of art” flooring/baseboards installed and run throughout this gorgeous home! Conveniently located off of kitchen is the Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups! No Pets please! Available Now!