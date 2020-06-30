5381 Laverne Circle

Amenities

Spacious Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Culdesac Home with a Sparkling Pool. - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath, two story pool home with massive bonus room in highly sought after neighborhood.



AMENITIES INCLUDE:

* Bright, open, partially remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wide plank hardwood laminate flooring, custom lighting and a large breakfast bar.

* Adjacent informal dining area with step down to living room with inviting rock fireplace and sliding glass doors to the backyard.

* Front family room features vaulted ceilings and an attached formal dining room.

* Master suite boasts a remodeled ensuite bath with double vanity, large Jacuzzi tub and huge walk-in shower with custom tile and dual shower heads. Walk-in closet with thougtfully designed built-ins.

* Three additional bedrooms are carpeted, generously sized and feature closets with sliding doors.

* Huge L-shaped back yard with sparking in-ground pool with fence around perimeter (Pool service included), mature Cyprus trees, covered patio and grass area. Perfect for entertaining!

* Energy efficient dual pane windows and sliding glass door.

* Wall AC units in master and 2nd bedroom.

* Two car garage with automatic opener and ample storage.

* Inside laundry area off garage with gas/electric washer & dryer hookups.

* Nicely landscaped home w/ automatic sprinkler system (Gardener Included).

* Quiet neighborhood walking distance to Eastwood park.

* Walking distance to award winning schools and close to parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to all major freeways. Three miles to world famous beaches and marinas.



OTHER DETAILS:

Available? Available for immediate occupancy.

Lease term? Minimum of one year lease required, 18 month lease preferred.

Pets? Yes. Small dog may be considered with exceptional financials, additional deposit & signed pet addendum.

Smoking or vaping? No. Not permitted.

Utilities? Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Other Services? Gardening and pool services provided by owner.



LEASING REQUIREMENTS:

1) All adults (18 or older) who will reside in the home must submit an online application with copy of their ID and proof of income (if any).

2) Gross combined household income should be a minimum of 3x the rent.

3) We will run a credit report and we require good credit.



CONTACT:

Please call (714) 441-8980 to schedule a showing.



OFFERED BY:

MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

California Department of Real Estate #01966216



Monticello Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. We fully comply with the Federal Fair Housing Act and all state and local fair housing laws and do not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, marital or familial status, national origin, ancestry, or any other reason prohibited by law.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5179388)