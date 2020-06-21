All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:17 AM

5252 SAINT GEORGE Road

5252 Saint George Road · (714) 322-8717
Location

5252 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Newer stainless steel GE gas stove and large Samsung refrigerator with water line hookup behind fridge. Lots of BRAND new features including top of the line PEX piping throughout whole house warranty on the pipe is transferable), whole house carbon chlorine filter, whole house water conditioner tank, Bradford & White water heater. Double pane vinyl windows and sliding doors throughout. Walk in tile shower & bathtub in master, new wood floors in living room and one bedroom. Large picture window in living room with wide open views of lush greenbelt and mature trees. Cozy gas fireplace in living room. Relax on your private front patio overlooking green belt or the private back patio with new block wall and vinyl fencing. Five mature, well maintained fruit bearing trees on property. Enjoy all the community has to offer, 4 large sparkling swimming pools, one of the private pool on greenbelt just steps from your front door. Tennis courts, large rec room at the main club house with pool table, ping pong, library, & video rentals. Children's play grounds, green belt, meandering streams and pathways all around the village. Freeway access close. Huntington Beach & Westminster school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road have any available units?
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road have?
Some of 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road does offer parking.
Does 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road have a pool?
Yes, 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road has a pool.
Does 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road have accessible units?
No, 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5252 SAINT GEORGE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
