5252 SAINT GEORGE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool pool table garage tennis court

The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Newer stainless steel GE gas stove and large Samsung refrigerator with water line hookup behind fridge. Lots of BRAND new features including top of the line PEX piping throughout whole house warranty on the pipe is transferable), whole house carbon chlorine filter, whole house water conditioner tank, Bradford & White water heater. Double pane vinyl windows and sliding doors throughout. Walk in tile shower & bathtub in master, new wood floors in living room and one bedroom. Large picture window in living room with wide open views of lush greenbelt and mature trees. Cozy gas fireplace in living room. Relax on your private front patio overlooking green belt or the private back patio with new block wall and vinyl fencing. Five mature, well maintained fruit bearing trees on property. Enjoy all the community has to offer, 4 large sparkling swimming pools, one of the private pool on greenbelt just steps from your front door. Tennis courts, large rec room at the main club house with pool table, ping pong, library, & video rentals. Children's play grounds, green belt, meandering streams and pathways all around the village. Freeway access close. Huntington Beach & Westminster school district.