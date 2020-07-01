5081 Kingscross Road

Amenities

Wow! A beautiful turnkey home is here. Large 4 bed, 3 bath patio home, near the beach in Westminster Village. This light, bright home is one of the most desirable open floor plans with lots of dual pane windows around for natural light. Double doors lead to the 4th downstairs bedroom. Full downstairs bathroom. Huge living room with vaulted two story high ceilings. Gorgeous wood floors. Romantic marble fireplace in the living room. Bathrooms have all been tastefully remodeled with granite counter tops and tiles. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. Attached 2 car garage with tons of storage space. Enjoy the cool ocean breeze plus new furnace & A/C. Private enclosed backyard /patio area, great for BBQ's and entertaining! Enjoy all the community has to offer, 4 large sparkling swimming pools, tennis courts, large recreation room at the main club house with pool table, ping pong, library, and video rentals. Children's play grounds, green belt, meandering streams and pathways all around the village. Freeway access close. Huntington Beach & Westminster school district. HURRY this wont last!