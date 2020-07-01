All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 5081 Kingscross Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
5081 Kingscross Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

5081 Kingscross Road

5081 Kingscross Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5081 Kingscross Road, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Wow! A beautiful turnkey home is here. Large 4 bed, 3 bath patio home, near the beach in Westminster Village. This light, bright home is one of the most desirable open floor plans with lots of dual pane windows around for natural light. Double doors lead to the 4th downstairs bedroom. Full downstairs bathroom. Huge living room with vaulted two story high ceilings. Gorgeous wood floors. Romantic marble fireplace in the living room. Bathrooms have all been tastefully remodeled with granite counter tops and tiles. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. Attached 2 car garage with tons of storage space. Enjoy the cool ocean breeze plus new furnace & A/C. Private enclosed backyard /patio area, great for BBQ's and entertaining! Enjoy all the community has to offer, 4 large sparkling swimming pools, tennis courts, large recreation room at the main club house with pool table, ping pong, library, and video rentals. Children's play grounds, green belt, meandering streams and pathways all around the village. Freeway access close. Huntington Beach & Westminster school district. HURRY this wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5081 Kingscross Road have any available units?
5081 Kingscross Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 5081 Kingscross Road have?
Some of 5081 Kingscross Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5081 Kingscross Road currently offering any rent specials?
5081 Kingscross Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5081 Kingscross Road pet-friendly?
No, 5081 Kingscross Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5081 Kingscross Road offer parking?
Yes, 5081 Kingscross Road offers parking.
Does 5081 Kingscross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5081 Kingscross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5081 Kingscross Road have a pool?
Yes, 5081 Kingscross Road has a pool.
Does 5081 Kingscross Road have accessible units?
No, 5081 Kingscross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5081 Kingscross Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5081 Kingscross Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5081 Kingscross Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5081 Kingscross Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles