14546 Montgomery Street

Gorgeous Telegraph Terrace Home Nestled in San Francisco



This San Francisco corporate housing is located in the North Beach area, which is known for offering all sorts of nightlife and is right near both Fishermans Wharf and Chinatown for plenty of shopping and dining options.



Major employers can be found in San Francisco from health care systems like Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health to research universities such as Stanford University. Some of the largest sources of employment near this corporate housing in Telegraph Hill include Williams-Sonoma, Academy of Art University, Dignity Health, Uber Technologies Inc, PG&E, California Pacific Medical Center, Salesforce, and Wells Fargo & Co.



This premium San Francisco corporate housing is a full ground floor flat located in Telegraph Hill. It offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms in a historic part of the city. The building is located in a 1909 Edwardian home which has been completely remodeled and offers modern electrical and plumbing.



This unit offers great views of the Bay Bridge, San Francisco Bay, and the Embarcadero. Its also right near the Barbary Coast Trail and Coit Tower, both of which have been showcased in many award-winning films. It makes for a great location for the business and leisure traveler wanting to visit the Bay Area.



The master bedroom is outfitted with a king-size bed along with a 40 flat-screen television. It also offers a partial view of the Bay and comes with an ensuite bathroom with a shower. The second bedroom shares the beautiful views of the master bedroom and has a queen-size bed to rest and relax in. Bedroom number three is perfect for younger visitors and comes with a twin-size bed.



This corporate housing in Telegraph Hill has modern conveniences to suit the tastes of a business professional. The space offers high ceilings and hardwood floors along with the feel of the Edwardian building. Linens and bath towels are high-quality for your comfort. The kitchen offers