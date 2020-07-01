14112 Baker Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking tennis court

This is one of the most desirable floor plans in Westminster Village! Remodeled open floor plan. Dual pane windows. Large living room with rock fireplace with hearth & mantle. Large Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, romantic fireplace, and large walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom tastefully remodeled with extra sq. ft. for storage space and window. Remodeled kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. New stainless steel stove and microwave oven, dishwasher, stainless steel sink. Plenty of counter & cabinet space. The private back patio has orange and lemon trees. Great space for outdoor BBQ's, and entertaining. Downstairs bedroom with dual pane sliding door leading to the side patio. Downstairs 3/4 bathroom. Guest parking nearby & plenty of street parking. Direct access from the house to oversized 2 car garage with laundry hook ups & ample storage. There are 4 swimming pools, tennis court, Restroom, children's playground, streams, library, club houses, and lighted pathways. Near the Beach!! Major freeway access. Stop looking around. You can have it all! HB & Westminster school district. Only 3 miles to both Bolsa Chica State Beach.