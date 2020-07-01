All apartments in Westminster
Westminster, CA
14112 Baker Street
14112 Baker Street

14112 Baker Street · No Longer Available
Location

14112 Baker Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
This is one of the most desirable floor plans in Westminster Village! Remodeled open floor plan. Dual pane windows. Large living room with rock fireplace with hearth & mantle. Large Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, romantic fireplace, and large walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom tastefully remodeled with extra sq. ft. for storage space and window. Remodeled kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. New stainless steel stove and microwave oven, dishwasher, stainless steel sink. Plenty of counter & cabinet space. The private back patio has orange and lemon trees. Great space for outdoor BBQ's, and entertaining. Downstairs bedroom with dual pane sliding door leading to the side patio. Downstairs 3/4 bathroom. Guest parking nearby & plenty of street parking. Direct access from the house to oversized 2 car garage with laundry hook ups & ample storage. There are 4 swimming pools, tennis court, Restroom, children's playground, streams, library, club houses, and lighted pathways. Near the Beach!! Major freeway access. Stop looking around. You can have it all! HB & Westminster school district. Only 3 miles to both Bolsa Chica State Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14112 Baker Street have any available units?
14112 Baker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 14112 Baker Street have?
Some of 14112 Baker Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14112 Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
14112 Baker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14112 Baker Street pet-friendly?
No, 14112 Baker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 14112 Baker Street offer parking?
Yes, 14112 Baker Street offers parking.
Does 14112 Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14112 Baker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14112 Baker Street have a pool?
Yes, 14112 Baker Street has a pool.
Does 14112 Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 14112 Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14112 Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14112 Baker Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14112 Baker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14112 Baker Street does not have units with air conditioning.

