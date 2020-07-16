Amenities

13771 Wilson St Available 08/08/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 3Bd 2Ba Home w/ Den in Westminster! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**



Stunningly remodeled, single story interior tract home in Westminster. Completely redesigned and custom built kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, slab granite counter tops, stainless appliances and stone flooring! Open concept wood floor formal living room including bay window with huge adjoining dining room. Both baths have been completely redone with newer vanities and stone look counters, tile bathtub/shower surrounds and designer accents. Separate laundry area in the hall right by the bedrooms and baths! All windows/sliders replaced with dual pane upgrades. The HUGE den has a double vaulted ceiling and a floor to ceiling fireplace to add even more warmth to this amazing home. From the den, or from the kitchen, step out to the private rear yard with built in natural gas barbecue, covered patio, and both a lawn and concrete area. Planters added to front and back yards! Fantastic curb appeal! Perfect for living and entertaining, don’t miss out! Close to freeways, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!



**Property is not furnished** This is NOT a short term rental.



Submit on pets under 12 pounds.



