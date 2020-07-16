All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 13771 Wilson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
13771 Wilson St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

13771 Wilson St

13771 Wilson Street · (714) 899-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

13771 Wilson Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13771 Wilson St · Avail. Aug 8

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
13771 Wilson St Available 08/08/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 3Bd 2Ba Home w/ Den in Westminster! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

Stunningly remodeled, single story interior tract home in Westminster. Completely redesigned and custom built kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, slab granite counter tops, stainless appliances and stone flooring! Open concept wood floor formal living room including bay window with huge adjoining dining room. Both baths have been completely redone with newer vanities and stone look counters, tile bathtub/shower surrounds and designer accents. Separate laundry area in the hall right by the bedrooms and baths! All windows/sliders replaced with dual pane upgrades. The HUGE den has a double vaulted ceiling and a floor to ceiling fireplace to add even more warmth to this amazing home. From the den, or from the kitchen, step out to the private rear yard with built in natural gas barbecue, covered patio, and both a lawn and concrete area. Planters added to front and back yards! Fantastic curb appeal! Perfect for living and entertaining, don’t miss out! Close to freeways, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!

**Property is not furnished** This is NOT a short term rental.

Submit on pets under 12 pounds.

To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 additional deposit for each approved pet, plus additional fees.

(RLNE4956486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13771 Wilson St have any available units?
13771 Wilson St has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13771 Wilson St have?
Some of 13771 Wilson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13771 Wilson St currently offering any rent specials?
13771 Wilson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13771 Wilson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13771 Wilson St is pet friendly.
Does 13771 Wilson St offer parking?
No, 13771 Wilson St does not offer parking.
Does 13771 Wilson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13771 Wilson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13771 Wilson St have a pool?
No, 13771 Wilson St does not have a pool.
Does 13771 Wilson St have accessible units?
No, 13771 Wilson St does not have accessible units.
Does 13771 Wilson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13771 Wilson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13771 Wilson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13771 Wilson St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13771 Wilson St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestminster Dog Friendly Apartments
Westminster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAHawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity